Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764855Edit ImageHow can I bear to leave thee?. A color postcard featuring a dying soldier lying in a hospital bed, his head bandaged, his face pale, eyes half-closed. His right arm is resting diagonally on top of the covers. He is thinking about his wife and child, whose picture is shown in the upper left corner of the postcard. A nurse is bending down over him supporting his head and shoulders with her right arm. She is wearing a white cap and the Red Cross emblem on her chest and on her armband. Underneath the picture is a stanza from the poem "How can I bear to leave thee": "I think of thee with longing; think thou when tears are thronging, that with my last faint sighing, I'll whisper soft while dying: Farewell, farewell, my own true love, farewell, farewell, my own true love." Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 757 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2049 x 3249 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now