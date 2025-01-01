https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765508Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsHas eleven sons in service. Ike Sims of Atlanta, Georgia, 87 years old, has eleven sons in the service. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 952 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2379 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now