Two Youths in Uptown, Chicago, Illinois, a Neighborhood of Poor White Southerners.

The Inner City Today Is an Absolute Contradiction to the Main Stream America of Gas Stations Expressways, Shopping Centers and Tract Homes. It Is Populated by Blacks, Latins and the White Poor. Some of the Best American Architecture Survives in Her "Worst" Neighborhoods, Only Because It Hasn't Been Demolished 08/1974. Photographer: Lyon, Danny. Original public domain image from Flickr