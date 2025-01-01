Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765558Edit ImageYoung Latin Male in Paterson, New Jersey's, Inner City. The Inner City Today Is an Absolute Contradiction to the Main Stream America of Gas Stations, Expressways, Shopping Centers and Tract Homes, It Is Populated by Blacks, Latins and the White Poor. Most of All, the Inner City Environment Is Human Beings, as Beautiful and Threatened as the 19th Century Buildings 06/1974.Photographer: Lyon, Danny. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 812 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2031 x 3000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now