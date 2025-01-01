Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765612Edit ImageAfter the Oregon Governor Banned Neon and Commercial Lighting Displays, Firms Used Their Unlit Signs to Convey Energy Saving Messages Which Could Be Seen During the Day. This Shot Was Taken in Portland 10/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 813 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2033 x 3000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now