https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765644Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsIrrigated by water from the Colorado River, newly planted cotton field near needles will produce fast results in the hot desert climate, May 1972. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 813 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2033 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now