https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765730Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsOlder Housing In The Black Community On Chicago's West Side This Area In 1973 Had Not Quite Recovered From The Riots And Fires During The Mid To Late 1960's, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 809 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2022 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now