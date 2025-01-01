rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765733
Susie Fava, picks 8 pails a day. Said 8 years old. Gets 8 cents a pail, September 1911. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original…
