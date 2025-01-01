Union Hospital in New Ulm, Minnesota, Has Five Up-To-Date Intensive Care Units Such as the One Shown.

All Funds Necessary for the Intensive Care Facility Were Raised by Public Subscription in the Town and Surrounding Brown County. There Are Two Hospitals in Town, Loretto Which Is Catholic and Union Which Is Non-Denominational. The Two Medical Facilities Divided Their Services to Specialize and Give More Efficient Service. New Ulm Was Founded in 1854. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr