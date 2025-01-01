rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765816
Eight year old Jennie Camillo lives in West Maniyunk, Pa., September 1910. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain…
Edit Image