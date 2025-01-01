Germans Like Their Beer and Their Descendants, Are No Exception.

The Town Once Supported Two Breweries, But Only Schell's, the Oldest Remains in Production and Has Installed New Equipment. Bottling Machinery Is Shown in the Picture. The Beer Has a Distinctive Flavor That Is Preferred by Farmers and Residents of This County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. New Ulm Was Founded in 1854 by German Immigrants. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr