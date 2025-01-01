Making "Bohemian Lace" Is a Tradition and Craft Handed Down through Generations of Women Living in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Mrs Francis Zeug, Right Foreground, Is Working on the Lace. Thread Is Stored in Small Wooden Bobbins Called "Knipples" in German. The Bobbins Are Bought From Germany Since the Craft Is Slowly Dying Out. New Ulm Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr