Resident of the Neighborhood in Norwood, Ohio, Walks in Front of the Safety Lane at the Auto Emission Inspection Station.

The Building Is Located in a Residential Area, But Only a Block Off Main Street. All Vehicles in the City That Are Classified as Light Duty Spark Ignition Powered Must Be Inspected Annually. Vehicles Are Attached to an Exhaust Analyzer That Gives Readings for Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbon Emissions 09/1975. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr