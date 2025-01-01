Motorist with Grimy Hands Leads to the Belief He Has Been Working on His Car Prior to Bringing It to an Auto Emission Inspection Station at Norwood, Ohio. Like All Light Duty, Spark Ignition Powered Motor Vehicles in Hamilton County, His Car Will Be Tested for Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbon Emissions.

If a Vehicle Fails the Test, the Owner Is Given 30 Days to Make Repairs and Have It Retested. Cars without Stickers Are Cited and Given Seven Days to Pass the Emissions Test 09/1975. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr