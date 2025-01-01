https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765916Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsMany youngsters here. Some boys and girls were so small they had to climb up on to the spinning frame to mend broken threads and to put back the empty bobbins, January 1909. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1423 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2135 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now