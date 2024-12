Rex Layne, 14, Triumphantly Holds Up One of the Greased Pigs He Caught at the Tennessee Consolidated Coal Company First Annual Picnic Held at a Tennessee Valley Authority Lake near Jasper and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

During the Day the Miners and Their Families Gathered to Talk, Participate in Sports, Eat Barbecue and Hear the Company President Explain Health and Retirement Benefits 08/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr