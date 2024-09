The Navajo Generating Plant Under Construction.

Original Caption: The Navajo Generating Plant Under Construction. The Plant Occupies over a Thousand Acres Leased From the Navajo Indians. It Will Be Arizona's Largest Electric Generating Station to Dateใ Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr