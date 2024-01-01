rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765984
Aspen Residents Help U.S. Forest Service Personnel Plant Seedlings at Marron Lake Campground, 12 Miles North of Aspen…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aspen Residents Help U.S. Forest Service Personnel Plant Seedlings at Marron Lake Campground, 12 Miles North of Aspen, 05/1972. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Aspen Residents Help U.S. Forest Service Personnel Plant Seedlings at Marron Lake Campground, 12 Miles North of Aspen, 05/1972. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only