During the Fuel Crisis before Gasoline Sales Were Regulated by the State a Dealer in Tigard, Pumped Gas Only to His Regular…
During the Fuel Crisis before Gasoline Sales Were Regulated by the State a Dealer in Tigard, Pumped Gas Only to His Regular Customers. The Driver in This Picture Was Refused Service 01/1974. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only