Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766005Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Chicano Area, Or Second Ward, Is Slowly Giving Way to Urban Renewal. (From the Documerica-1 Exhibition. for Other Images in This Assignment, See Fiche Number 48.). Photographer: Lyon, Danny. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreThe Chicano Area, Or Second Ward, Is Slowly Giving Way to Urban Renewal. (From the Documerica-1 Exhibition. for Other Images in This Assignment, See Fiche Number 48.). Photographer: Lyon, Danny. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2049 x 3000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now