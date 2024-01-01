rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769831
Helicopter pilot Irwin Malzman reports on rush hour traffic for radio station KGMB, October 1973. Photographer: O'Rear…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Helicopter pilot Irwin Malzman reports on rush hour traffic for radio station KGMB, October 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Helicopter pilot Irwin Malzman reports on rush hour traffic for radio station KGMB, October 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only