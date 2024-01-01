rawpixel
Millie, (about 7 years old) and Mary John (with baby) 8 years old. Both shuck oysters. This is Mary's second year, February…
Millie, (about 7 years old) and Mary John (with baby) 8 years old. Both shuck oysters. This is Mary's second year, February 1911. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

