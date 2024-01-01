rawpixel
Arnold Rasnick, Virginia-Pocahontas Coal Company Superintendent of Mine #4 (In White Hat), Talks to Two Young Miners Their Red Hats Signify That They Have Been in the Mines Less Than One Month.

The Discussion Centered Around Obtaining Gasoline for Their Cars Which They Use to Commute to Work. Miners No Longer Congregate in Company Towns as They Once Did, and Some of Them Commute as Much as 25 Miles One Way. Near Richlands, Virginia 04/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr

