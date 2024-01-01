https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770075Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsScott's Run, West Virginia. This building is a part of the abandoned mine buildings of the stranded camp of Jere, March 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreScott's Run, West Virginia. This building is a part of the abandoned mine buildings of the stranded camp of Jere, March 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 876 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2189 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now