Part Of The Color Guard For The Bud Billiken Day Parade Waiting To Step Out Along The Route On Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

Editorial use only