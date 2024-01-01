rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770322
Even the Prospect of a Five Cent Refund Per "Throwaway" Aluminum Can in Oregon Has Not Stopped Littering Entirely. The State…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Even the Prospect of a Five Cent Refund Per "Throwaway" Aluminum Can in Oregon Has Not Stopped Littering Entirely. The State Was the First to Enact a Law Making All Cans and Bottles Returnable for a Deposit 05/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Even the Prospect of a Five Cent Refund Per "Throwaway" Aluminum Can in Oregon Has Not Stopped Littering Entirely. The State Was the First to Enact a Law Making All Cans and Bottles Returnable for a Deposit 05/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License