rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770357
Frank Starbuck, Last of the Old Time Ranchers near Fairview Manages a Spread of 1300 Acres and 400 Head of Cattle. He Does…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Frank Starbuck, Last of the Old Time Ranchers near Fairview Manages a Spread of 1300 Acres and 400 Head of Cattle. He Does It Alone Because It Is Too Difficult and Expensive to Get Help, 10/1972. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Frank Starbuck, Last of the Old Time Ranchers near Fairview Manages a Spread of 1300 Acres and 400 Head of Cattle. He Does It Alone Because It Is Too Difficult and Expensive to Get Help, 10/1972. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only