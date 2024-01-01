rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770417
Home of one of the workmen employed by Southern Potteries, at Elroy, Tennessee, November 1933. Photographer: Hine, Lewis.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Home of one of the workmen employed by Southern Potteries, at Elroy, Tennessee, November 1933. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Home of one of the workmen employed by Southern Potteries, at Elroy, Tennessee, November 1933. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License