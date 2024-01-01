rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770473
Mt. Holyoke, Massachusetts - Paper. American Writing Paper Co. Super-calender - putting on roll, starting operation, 1936.…
Mt. Holyoke, Massachusetts - Paper. American Writing Paper Co. Super-calender - putting on roll, starting operation, 1936. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only