https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771131Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsBlue crumpled paper mockup psdMoreBlue crumpled paper mockup psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 2656 x 2125 px | 300 dpi | 102.74 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2656 x 2125 px | 300 dpiEdit DesignCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesPNGEditableDesignPhoto