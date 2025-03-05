rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coronation of the Virgin Mary
Save
Edit Image
facepersonchurchartbuildingpublic domainpaintingarchitecture
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Virgin Mary with child, surrounded by saints
Virgin Mary with child, surrounded by saints
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776036/virgin-mary-with-child-surrounded-saintsFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Burial of the Virgin Mary
Burial of the Virgin Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776113/burial-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
The death of the Virgin Mary, the crucifixion
The death of the Virgin Mary, the crucifixion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774289/the-death-the-virgin-mary-the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child. Colour collotype after H. Wechtlin.
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child. Colour collotype after H. Wechtlin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966004/image-face-frame-christFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Predella with three relief fields: The Annunciation, Mary's ascension, Jesus in the manger
Predella with three relief fields: The Annunciation, Mary's ascension, Jesus in the manger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812435/photo-image-jesus-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Sarcophagus.The wedding of Dionysus and Ariadne
Sarcophagus.The wedding of Dionysus and Ariadne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778440/sarcophagusthe-wedding-dionysus-and-ariadneFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template
Churches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView license
Herod's feast
Herod's feast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777133/herods-feastFree Image from public domain license
Black female judge in courtroom illustration
Black female judge in courtroom illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView license
Miracles of S. Antonius, the Donkey of Rimini
Miracles of S. Antonius, the Donkey of Rimini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775977/miracles-antonius-the-donkey-riminiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Relief niche.Joachim standing
Relief niche.Joachim standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776140/relief-nichejoachim-standingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Relief with Sella curulis, from tombstone, Casali Throne
Relief with Sella curulis, from tombstone, Casali Throne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776655/relief-with-sella-curulis-from-tombstone-casali-throneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
John the Baptist for Herod
John the Baptist for Herod
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775550/john-the-baptist-for-herodFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Birth of John the Baptist
Birth of John the Baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775933/birth-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template, editable text & design
Churches poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
John the Baptist for Herod
John the Baptist for Herod
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775883/john-the-baptist-for-herodFree Image from public domain license
God is love poster template
God is love poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599285/god-love-poster-templateView license
Middle part of tympanum.Enthroned Mary with the baby Jesus
Middle part of tympanum.Enthroned Mary with the baby Jesus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776234/middle-part-tympanumenthroned-mary-with-the-baby-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Votive relief.Sacrifice to enthroned Zeus and standing Isis?in rural sanctuary
Votive relief.Sacrifice to enthroned Zeus and standing Isis?in rural sanctuary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777817/votive-reliefsacrifice-enthroned-zeus-and-standing-isisin-rural-sanctuaryFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Relief niche.Monk / priest standing with altar chalice and wafer
Relief niche.Monk / priest standing with altar chalice and wafer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778769/relief-nichemonk-priest-standing-with-altar-chalice-and-waferFree Image from public domain license
Spain poster template, editable design
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
Pax with the Adoration of the Magi (in lunette: Coronation of the Virgin) by Italian 15th Century
Pax with the Adoration of the Magi (in lunette: Coronation of the Virgin) by Italian 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sarcophagus with i.a.Socrates and the Nine Muses
Sarcophagus with i.a.Socrates and the Nine Muses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777501/sarcophagus-with-iasocrates-and-the-nine-musesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Madonna with Child and Angels
Madonna with Child and Angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775914/madonna-with-child-and-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352621/building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Pax with Christ as the Man of Sorrows with the Virgin, Saint John, and Angels (c. 1500) by North Italian 16th Century
Pax with Christ as the Man of Sorrows with the Virgin, Saint John, and Angels (c. 1500) by North Italian 16th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000452/photo-image-christ-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license