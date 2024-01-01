rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782514
Little girl bandaging a large dog]
Author(s): Ibels, Louise, 1891-1965, artist
Abstract: Color illustration of a little girl wearing an orange polka dot shirt, white apron, white hat, black socks and orange shoes. She is standing on her toes while bandaging a large dog around its neck. The dog is already bandaged around its left foot and right leg. Artist signature in lower left-hand corner.Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782514

View CC0 License

