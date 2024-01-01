https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782519Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA man being attacked by insects. Male human figure lying on the ground with several strange looking insects attacking and biting him. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782519View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 829 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2261 x 3271 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA man being attacked by insects. Male human figure lying on the ground with several strange looking insects attacking and biting him. Original public domain image from FlickrMore