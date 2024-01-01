rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782527
A new view of the new you: widen your food choices. Two-thirds of the poster consists of a pair of light blue and black…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A new view of the new you: widen your food choices. Two-thirds of the poster consists of a pair of light blue and black binoculars. The base eyepieces of the binoculars are orange with a set of eyes looking out. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782527

View CC0 License

A new view of the new you: widen your food choices. Two-thirds of the poster consists of a pair of light blue and black binoculars. The base eyepieces of the binoculars are orange with a set of eyes looking out. Original public domain image from Flickr

More