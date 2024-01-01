rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782534
"Kultur" threatens Miss Cavell nursing a wounded enemy.Postcard featuring a color illustration of Edith Cavell in a Red Cross uniform tending to a wounded soldier. A skeleton in a billowing, black cloak holding a bloodied sword hovers over them. There are buildings on fire in the background.Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782534

View CC0 License

