Myologic plate of Crisóstomo Martínez. Three upright muscle-manikins, representing views from different sides, with bones sketched in and musculatures fully crosshatched; at right is an outline representation of a child's skeleton; figures are surrounded by proportional circles and lines. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782538

View CC0 License

