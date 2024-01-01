https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782551Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlague doctor. Person wearing a hat, a mask suggestive of a bird beak, goggles or glasses, and a long gown. The clothing identifies the person as a "plague doctor" and is intended as protection. Descriptions indicate that the gown was made from heavy fabric or leather and was usually waxed. The beak contained pungent substances like herbs or perfumes, thought at the time to purify the air and helpful in relieving the stench. The person also carries a pointer or rod to keep patients at a distance.Original public domain image from Flickr MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782551View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 788 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2299 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2323 x 3536 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlague doctor. Person wearing a hat, a mask suggestive of a bird beak, goggles or glasses, and a long gown. The clothing identifies the person as a "plague doctor" and is intended as protection. Descriptions indicate that the gown was made from heavy fabric or leather and was usually waxed. The beak contained pungent substances like herbs or perfumes, thought at the time to purify the air and helpful in relieving the stench. The person also carries a pointer or rod to keep patients at a distance.Original public domain image from Flickr More