rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782575
Achetez le timbre antituberculeux (Buy anti-tuberculosis stamps). Poster showing an outdoor scene with a nurse leaning…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Achetez le timbre antituberculeux (Buy anti-tuberculosis stamps). Poster showing an outdoor scene with a nurse leaning against a railing looking over her shoulder at several children playing in the sand and picking flowers. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782575

View CC0 License

Achetez le timbre antituberculeux (Buy anti-tuberculosis stamps). Poster showing an outdoor scene with a nurse leaning against a railing looking over her shoulder at several children playing in the sand and picking flowers. Original public domain image from Flickr

More