https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782575Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAchetez le timbre antituberculeux (Buy anti-tuberculosis stamps). Poster showing an outdoor scene with a nurse leaning against a railing looking over her shoulder at several children playing in the sand and picking flowers. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782575View CC0 LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1991 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2196 x 3060 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAchetez le timbre antituberculeux (Buy anti-tuberculosis stamps). Poster showing an outdoor scene with a nurse leaning against a railing looking over her shoulder at several children playing in the sand and picking flowers. Original public domain image from FlickrMore