Murder. "Well done," said Kultur. Postcard featuring a color illustration of a skeleton in a black robe and a German soldier standing over the dead body of Edith Cavell. The soldier has a gun in his left hand. The skeleton is holding a lantern with the letter "K".Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782596

View CC0 License

More