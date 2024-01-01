https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782613Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUse Dunbar's Diarrhoea Mixture. Animals in human situations. Tomcat sitting up reading a book of jokes; kitten ringing a bell; two other cats showing signs of distress. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8782613View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 737 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2151 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2168 x 3528 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUse Dunbar's Diarrhoea Mixture. Animals in human situations. Tomcat sitting up reading a book of jokes; kitten ringing a bell; two other cats showing signs of distress. Original public domain image from FlickrMore