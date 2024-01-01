rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782614
The ghost story! Advertisement for Dr. Jayne's Expectorant, Dr. Jayne's Liniment, Dr. Jayne's Tonic Vermifuge, and Dr. Jayne's Sanative Pills, all of which claim to provide relief from a variety of ailments, including bronchial disorder, dyspepsia, and worms in children. Card features a frightened young woman reading a ghost story by candlelight. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
8782614

View CC0 License

