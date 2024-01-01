rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Nurse in White Veil. This is a color photographic postcard of a World War I French nurse. She is shown from the chest up. Her uniform is white and pale blue, with a white apron and long veil. She wears an armband on her left arm. There is a red cross on the apron, armband and cap. The nurse does not face the viewer directly, but is turned, looking slightly off to the side. Original public domain image from Flickr

8782628

CC0 License

