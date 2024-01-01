rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782636
Nurse Guinnipen. Postcard featuring a color illustration of an adult-nurse penguin pushing a stroller with three baby penguins. There is another baby penguin standing to the left of the adult-nurse penguin with a label around his/her neck. Part of the "Guinnipen the penguin" series. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782636

View CC0 License

