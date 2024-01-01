rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782667
Don't go to bed with a malaria mosquito. Multicolor poster. Visual image is an illustration of a cartoon-character mosquito…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Don't go to bed with a malaria mosquito. Multicolor poster. Visual image is an illustration of a cartoon-character mosquito sitting on a pillow on what appears to be an Army bed. Title, caption, and note in yellow square superimposed on illustration. Publisher information in lower left corner of yellow square. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8782667

View CC0 License

Don't go to bed with a malaria mosquito. Multicolor poster. Visual image is an illustration of a cartoon-character mosquito sitting on a pillow on what appears to be an Army bed. Title, caption, and note in yellow square superimposed on illustration. Publisher information in lower left corner of yellow square. Original public domain image from Flickr

More