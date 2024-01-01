https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786465Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInstruments for tooth extraction. Three pairs of pliers with slight modifications to the jaw; one pair, described as "Separable," is also shown with the component parts separated. Original public domain image from Flickr MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8786465View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 839 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3319 x 2321 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadInstruments for tooth extraction. Three pairs of pliers with slight modifications to the jaw; one pair, described as "Separable," is also shown with the component parts separated. Original public domain image from Flickr More