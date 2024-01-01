https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786590Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe mess kit Vol. 1, no. Image of the cover page of The mess-kit, vol. 1, no. 3 showing a drawing of a ship sailing in the night. Originally published by USA Base Hospital, Camp Merritt, New Jersey. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8786590View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 867 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1081 x 1496 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe mess kit Vol. 1, no. Image of the cover page of The mess-kit, vol. 1, no. 3 showing a drawing of a ship sailing in the night. Originally published by USA Base Hospital, Camp Merritt, New Jersey. Original public domain image from FlickrMore