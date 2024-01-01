rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786590
The mess kit Vol. 1, no. Image of the cover page of The mess-kit, vol. 1, no. 3 showing a drawing of a ship sailing in the night. Originally published by USA Base Hospital, Camp Merritt, New Jersey. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8786590

View CC0 License

