https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786591
Projection of light through a telescopic lense. Interior of a room with telescoping lense mounted on a wall; light passes through the lense onto an apparatus against the opposite wall; other telescopic equipment is on the floor. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8786591

View CC0 License

Projection of light through a telescopic lense. Interior of a room with telescoping lense mounted on a wall; light passes through the lense onto an apparatus against the opposite wall; other telescopic equipment is on the floor. Original public domain image from Flickr

