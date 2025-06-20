Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingwomanpaintingsSeated, elegantly dressed woman, half figureOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1079 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1438 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo women on the streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792350/two-women-the-streetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFour elegant ladies in an open carriage drawn by two horses;two coachmen on the buck and accompanying riderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792362/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSeated young girl in ball gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792540/seated-young-girl-ball-gownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor paper mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseTwo elegant ladies in an open carriage drawn by two horses, with two coachmen on the buckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792256/image-horse-animal-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo elegant ladies in an open carriage harnessed with one horse, two coachmen on the buckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792079/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license"Brother Cornelii Adrian's Method of Absolution and Discipline = Order./ J.L. Gottefriidi Chronica. p. 908."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license"The Virgin at the Nativity Foundation"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817824/the-virgin-the-nativity-foundationFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMan with long beard (half figure) under starry sky by Johannes Wiedewelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922412/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseElephanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818561/elephantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseA man stretches out his arms towards a woman who is sitting passed out in a chairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780220/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMucius Scaevolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772914/mucius-scaevolaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHalf figure of a Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783166/half-figure-christFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSeated woman in ball gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818122/seated-woman-ball-gownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license"SOCRATES / PATIENTIA"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818539/socrates-patientiaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA seated female figure, allegory of wisdom or sciencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787898/seated-female-figure-allegory-wisdom-scienceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseSeated naked man with a key in his hand, a poodle and t.h.an agavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787667/seated-naked-man-with-key-his-hand-poodle-and-than-agaveFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseA crowned male figure displays his genitalia amid a crowd of seated and standing womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787041/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseA seated female figure, allegory of strength or constancyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788001/seated-female-figure-allegory-strength-constancyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFriday. Venus seated with mirror and jewelry box by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924174/fridayvenus-seated-with-mirror-and-jewelry-boxFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo drafts for a wall decoration.On the left Simon, on the right a depiction of Christ and the Samaritan woman, of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785963/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license