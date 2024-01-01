rawpixel
Freshly Painted Floats Ornament Lobster Traps at Conch Key a Small Island in the Lower Florida Keys. This Is the Off-Season, When Gear Is Brought in and Overhauled. Different Colors Identify Each Fisherman's Floats. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799345

View CC0 License

