Germans Like Their Beer and Their Descendants, Are No Exception.

The Town Once Supported Two Breweries, But Only Schell's, the Oldest, Remains in Production and Has Installed New Equipment. A Large Copper Cooking Pot Is Seen in the Picture. The Beer Has a Distinctive Flavor That Is Preferred by Farmers and Residents of This County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr